Cool, cloudy, and rainy once again on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

We will remain cloudy overnight with scattered light rain showers continuing. Sunday begins cool with rain showers that will continue throughout the day. Temperatures on Sunday will be about 10-20 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 64; Mostly cloudy with off-and-on rain showers possible all day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 66; Mostly cloudy on Sunday with rain showers and isolated lightning possible all day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 67; Mostly cloudy on Sunday with rain and isolated thunderstorms possible all day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 58; Rainy and cloudy for most of the day on Sunday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 59; Mostly cloudy with off-and-on rain showers possible all day.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 60s/70s; Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with scattered rain showers throughout the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/47; High: 66/67; Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty rain and thunderstorms possible anytime during the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s/60s; Partly cloudy on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible all day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be our final really cool and cloudy/rainy day. Then the rain chances shift to typical brief afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday through the end of the week. Temperatures will slowly rebound next week as well, back to the 70s and 80s.

