Cool, cloudy, and rainy in southern Colorado Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be cloudy, misty, and rainy in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be about 20-30 degrees below average!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 48. Overcast today with a slight chance of rain.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 49. Overcast with a chance of light rain today.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 48. Cool and cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 43. Cool today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 58; Low: 46. Chilly and overcast today with a chance of light rain.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s/50s. Light rain showers and an overcast sky today with low 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 59/60; Low: 47/49. Showers today with cool temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Light rain this morning and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday becomes warmer, to the 70s and 80s with thunderstorms in the mountains during the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday bring dry weather to the plains and foothills and rain for the western slope of Colorado with highs climbing to the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms return to the region Thursday through Saturday.

