Cool and wet start to the week expected in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight lows drop into the 40s and low 50s across southern Colorado. More showers are expected statewide. Flood watches are active for the southwestern corner of the state with more rain on the way. Southern Colorado will see some of those showers too. Winds will stay elevated closer to the San Luis Valley with gusts up to 60 or 70 MPH possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 49;

A few lingering showers are possible for Sunday night with elevated winds. A break in the rain is expected overnight with more rain moving in for Monday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 57;

Monday brings in more shower chances for Pueblo with gusty winds. Highs will be in the 50s with the rain continuing through the afternoon. The second-half of the week will be drier.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 54;

Another round of late morning and afternoon showers are expected for Canon City on Monday. Highs will be cooler than average with gusty winds up to 50 MPH.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 41;

Monday brings in rain and snow chances in the late morning through the afternoon hours. Cooler temperatures are expected in Woodland Park than the rest of the area.

Extended outlook forecast:

After another rainy day to start the week, expect a drier Tuesday with seasonal temperatures. Seasonal temperatures continue through the week with a few shower chances on Wednesday too. Thursday and Friday will be drier across southern Colorado.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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