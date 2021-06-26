Cool and unsettled weekend for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Severe weather has failed to materialize for the most part across the southeast Plains, with just a handful of severe weather reports so far today. Our weather tonight is expected to remain unsettled, with periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be cool and comfortable tonight, dropping down to the 40s and 50s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 53; High: 68. A trough of low pressure will bring an unseasonably cool and unsettled weekend to the Pikes Peak Region, with periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday.

PUEBLO: Low: 57; High: 74. Much cooler on Saturday, with the daytime high nearly 20 degrees below average. In addition to the cool down, we'll see periods or rain and isolated thunderstorms in our forecast.

CANON CITY: Low: 58; High: 72. Our forecast on Saturday is looking fairly wet, with the potential for rain showers and thunderstorm much of the day.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 45; High: 61. We're looking at a rainy and cool start to the weekend in Teller County. Not only are we tracking rain in the lower elevations, but snow could also fall across the higher mountain peaks.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s. We'll see a chance of thunderstorms Saturday, with rain becoming likely by the afternoon. The heat takes a break over the weekend as highs only warm into the 60s.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Mostly cloudy across the Plains on Saturday, with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be cool for this time of the year, only warming into the 70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 60s/70s. Stormy and cooler on Saturday, with periods of rain, and a slight chance of severe weather along and near the Raton Mesa.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s. Morning showers are expected to give way to periods of rain, possibly mixed with snow by the afternoon. Snow levels will be high, but some accumulation is possible this weekend around Pikes Peak.

Extended Outlook:

Rainy skies will continue through early next week until the trough of low pressure responsible for the wet weather moves out of the state. Once it does around next Tuesday or Wednesday, we'll see a warming trend and the return of a more typical pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Until then, be prepared for a cool and wet weekend that could put a dampen on your weekend plans.

