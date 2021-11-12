Cool and sunny Fall Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight the winds will calm and the sky will be mostly clear.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 27; High: 52. A cool but sunny day with light wind.

PUEBLO: Low: 24; High: 57. Friday will be sunny and less windy and below average.

CANON CITY: Low: 31; High: 56. Tomorrow will be cooler and less gusty with sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 27; High: 52. A cool and comfortable day with a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Low 50s and sunny on Friday with light winds.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Mid to upper 50s with sunshine on Friday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Mostly sunny and in the mid 50s tomorrow.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. Low to mid-50s in mountain valleys with sunshine and lighter winds.

Extended Outlook:

Over the weekend expect a warming trend back to above-average conditions with the 50s expected in the mountains and 60s to 70s in the plains. Temperatures stay on the incline into early next week.

