Cool and feeling like fall on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy in southern Colorado with spotty rain showers which will favor the mountains. Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 41. Mostly cloudy today with SSE wind at 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance of a stray shower today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 69; Low: 47. Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of rain. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 47. Mostly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph with a chance of spotty showers.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 34. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 62; Low: 38. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower today.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Mid-60s to low-70s in the plains today with thick cloud cover and mostly dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 59/59; Low: 42/40. A chilly day with mostly cloudy conditions and a chance of showers.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Low 50s to low 60s for mountain valleys with spotty showers and mostly cloudy conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be a couple of degrees warmer with more sunshine and dry conditions. Another weak cold front Friday will cool us slightly and provide another slight chance of rain across the region. Then expect to be partly cloudy over the weekend with warming temperatures back to seasonable levels. There is a slight chance of showers in the mountains over the weekend, especially on Sunday.

