Cool and cloudy with rain on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be overcast and cool. There will be a break in the rain showers or less rain activity from midnight to 5 am. More rain will form throughout Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 70;

Mostly cloudy all day with cool temperatures and rain showers. Rain will taper off in the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 74;

Cloudy and cool on Thursday with rain showers possible from the late morning to early evening..

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 71;

It will be cool and cloudy on Thursday with a chance of rain during the late morning until early evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 62;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with rain showers likely for the first half of the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 49; High: 68;

Monument may wake up with rain showers, with precipitation tapering off by the evening. It will be cool and cloudy.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

The plains will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid-70s. There will be spotty rain showers possible all day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/53; High: 66/69;

Mostly cloudy with rain possible in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly cloudy with periodic rain showers on Thursday. Above 13,000 feet could see some light snow!

Extended outlook forecast:

The sunshine returns on Friday with temperatures beginning to rebound, rising about 5-10 degrees warmer than Thursday, The weekend will be mostly sunny and warm to the 80s/90s in the plains and 70s in the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.