Cool and cloudy with mountain rain Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Significant rain is not expected again in the plains today, but it is likely for the mountains. Expect a cloudy and cool day ahead.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 69; Low: 55. Cool and cloudy today with a chance of light rain.

PUEBLO: High: 76; Low: 58. Peeks of sunshine between clouds today with spotty light rain possible.

CANON CITY: High: 68; Low: 58. Cool today with rain showers possible.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 59; Low: 20. A chilly day with a chance of rain.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 50s. Low to mid-60s today with a slight chance of rain.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper-70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 50s. Mid 60s today with clouds and a chance of rain.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. A flash flood watch still remains for mountains along the continental divide and west. Scattered showers and pockets of heavy rain are possible in the high country today.

Extended Outlook:

Monday looks to be another mountain rain day with possible flash flooding. Some of the storms in the mountains Tuesday will also make it to the plains, posing a flash flood threat again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through Wednesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than average for the first half of the week then become hot by Friday with more 90s returning.

