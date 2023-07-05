Cool and cloudy Wednesday with storms in the evening for southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Beginning cloudy and humid in the plains, and partly cloudy in the mountains. Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees cooler than average today after a cold front passed through last night. With some sunshine peeking out this afternoon, thunderstorms will develop from mid-afternoon through tonight. A couple of rounds are possible today and storms may be severe with hail being the main threat.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 55. Cloudy this morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible between 2 pm - 8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 59. Mostly cloudy today with thunderstorms possible between 3 - 9 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 60. Cloudy this morning with sunshine peeking through this afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible between 2 pm - 7 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 46. Partly cloudy today with thunderstorms possible between 1 pm - 6 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 69; Low: 52. Cloudy this morning with sunshine peeking out this afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible today between 2 pm - 9 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Cloudy through mid-day then thunderstorms are possible between 3 pm - midnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77/80; Low: 55/56. Partly to mostly cloudy today with thunderstorms possible between 2 pm - 8 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Partly cloudy today with spotty thunderstorms possible between 1 pm to 5 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will climb by about 5 degrees each day heading into the weekend, and back to seasonable 80s and 90s by Friday. Thunderstorms are still possible Thursday and Friday, but beginning to dry out as we head into the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

