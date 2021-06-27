Watch
Cool and cloudy Sunday with rain showers in southern Colorado

Meteorologist Alex O'Brien is tracking more rain for the next week in Colorado.
Pikes Peak sunrise @PatsCurtins
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 27, 2021
Today’s Forecast:
The morning is starting cloudy and cool. The afternoon will be partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be 10-20 degrees below average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 68; Low: 48. Showers and thunderstorms possible by noon through the evening.

PUEBLO: High: 73; Low: 54. A chance of thunderstorms after 1 pm.

CANON CITY: High: 70; Low: 49. Showers and thunderstorms possible by noon today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 57; Low: 41. A chance of rain after 11 am and throughout the day.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Low to mid-60s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms any time in the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Cloudy with highs in the mid-70s and a few isolated afternoons. More widespread showers move in overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cool today with showers and thunderstorms returning by mid-day through the evening.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Showers and thunderstorms expected today and this evening with pockets of heavy rain that may cause flooding on wildfire burn scars.

Extended Outlook:
Some rain showers continue overnight and a few spotty thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon. Daily afternoon thunderstorms remain in the forecast all of next week and likely into 4th of July weekend. Temperatures slowly climb back to average levels by the end of the week.

