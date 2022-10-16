Cool and cloudy Sunday with a freeze possible tonight

Today’s Forecast:

Cloudy today with spotty showers south of HWY 50.

Tonight freeze warnings (purple) and frost advisory (blue) are in place from midnight to 9 am for the counties colored below:

Freeze warnings (purple) and a frost advisory (blue) will go into effect at midnight through Monday morning at 9 am. The first freeze in Colorado Springs is possible. Turn off sprinklers and cover sensitive plants. Pets need to be inside!#COwx pic.twitter.com/MNsJLBXZ6c — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) October 16, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 33. Mostly cloudy and cool today. A jacket is necessary today! Overnight a freeze warning will be in effect for El Paso county. Cover plants and turn off sprinklers.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 36. Cloudy and cool today with a few stray sprinkles possible. A frost advisory is in effect tonight so cover sensitive plants.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 40. Mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 27. Mostly cloudy today with cold temperatures in the afternoon and a hard freeze tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 52; Low: 32. Mostly cloudy today and chilly with a freeze warning tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy today with a few showers south of HWY 50. A freeze warning is in place for Crowley and Prowers county tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 53/52; Low: 36/36. Overcast with light rain today and staying chilly.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain or snow favoring areas south of HWY 50. A chilly day in the upper-40s to mid-50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The sun returns on Monday and it will be a slightly warmer day after a cold morning. Temperatures will be on the increase throughout the week with 70s likely from Wednesday through Friday. The week ahead will be very dry so plan on static-y hair and chapped lips.

