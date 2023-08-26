Cool and cloudy Saturday with rain for some

Today’s Forecast:

Cool temperatures today, about 10-15 degrees below average in southern Colorado. The sky will be mostly cloudy with peeks of sunshine here and there. There will be numerous showers in the mountains today, with a few of those storms making it to I-25 by this evening. The eastern plains will generally be rain-free today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 56. Mostly cloudy today with SSE wind at 5-10 mph. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening between 5-10 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 59. Partly to mostly cloudy today with a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 5-10 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms possible between 1 - 10 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 48. Mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms likely between noon - 9 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 71; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy today with light wind and a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 5 - 10 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s/60s. Mostly cloudy today and generally rain-free. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s and winds will be light.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 72/72; Low: 58/57. Mostly cloudy with more showers and thunderstorms possible today after 4 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms between 11 am - 6 pm. Slow moving storms may lead to flash flooding, especially on wildfire burn scar zones.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be sunnier and temperatures will respond, warming up at least 5 degrees higher compared to today. Then we will once again see mountain thunderstorms during the day, with some storms making it to I-25 and the plains in the evening.

Monday will bring another cold front which will cool temperatures back to the 70s, similar to today. There will be widespread rain and clouds on Monday. Then temperatures will climb back to the 80s and 90s by the middle of next week, peaking on Thursday.

