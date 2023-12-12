Cool and cloudy on Tuesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds will increase across southern Colorado tonight. Temperatures will be near average tonight, or slightly warmer than normal.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 38;

Mostly cloudy and cool on Tuesday. Wind will be from the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 41;

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with ENE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 43;

Mostly cloudy and cooler on Tuesday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 39;

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. A few flurries are possible in the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 37;

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with ENE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 22/23; High: 40/46;

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with ENE wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a light breeze. A few snow showers will be over the mountain tops in the evening, with some light snow making it into the mountain valleys, generally for the Sawatch Range, and Park/Teller County.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Wednesday it will be even cool and remain cloudy. A surge of moisture will move in from the south, providing both rain and snow in our area. For the mountains and I-25 the change from rain to snow will occur rather quickly. But for the eastern plains, the transition from rain to snow will take longer which will impact snow accumulations. Regardless, good moisture is on the way to our region, especially south of HWY 50/Arkansas River. Snow will end for the mountains and I-25 by sunrise Thursday but linger in the eastern plains until about midday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.