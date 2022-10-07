Cool and cloudy on Friday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be cloudy in the plains with sunshine in the mountains. Temperatures across the region will be about 10-15 degrees below average. A cold front moved in overnight which is why are are experiencing this cool-down.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 38. Cloudy all day with periods of light rain or drizzle.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 41. Clouds with drizzle today and staying chilly.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 41. Cool and mostly cloudy today with periodic light rain or drizzle.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 35. Partly cloudy today with cold temperatures and a slight chance of showers.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 58; Low: 37. Cloudy and cold today with drizzle and light rain at times.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Upper 50s to low 60s and socked in with cloud cover today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 61/64; Low: 39/41. Mostly cloudy today with a chance of showers.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. More sunshine than the plains with cool, crisp temperatures in the low to upper 60s for mountain valleys. Spotty showers are likely this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday starts with clouds then they will clear out. Temperatures will be only a couple of degrees warmer tomorrow. Then by Sunday, we return to seasonable and more comfortable temperatures in the 60s and 70s with sunshine. That will be the better day to be out and about this weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

