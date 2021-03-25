Cool and cloudy Friday with isolated rain and snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds increase tonight and spotty snow showers will move into the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 29; High: 49. Partly cloudy in the morning with clouds increasing Friday afternoon. Light rain transitioning to light snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening.

PUEBLO: Low: 30; High: 58. Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the evening.

CANON CITY: Low: 31; High: 56. Partly cloudy Friday with rain showers possible in the evening transitioning to light snow overnight.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 22; High: 41. Increasing clouds with light snow showers possible in the afternoon and overnight.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Low 40s Friday with clouds and spotty rain showers transitioning to snow in the afternoon and evening.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. Sunny start with increasing clouds and spotty rain showers possible in the evening and overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Snow showers tonight in the mountains. Spotty rain and snow showers will make it to the I-25 corridor Friday afternoon and evening.

MOUNTAINS: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s. Snow showers expected tonight through Friday evening. Accumulations will low, between an inch or two for the Sangres and Wet Mountains.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday will be sunny but remaining cooler, similar to Friday temperatures. Sunday will be bright and warm, to the 60s and 70s in the plains.

