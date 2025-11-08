Cool and breezy this weekend with lows dropping to the teens for some

Today’s Forecast:

Expect below average temperatures today in southern Colorado (but only by a few degrees) - with more change on the way heading into Sunday. A cold front surged south through the region overnight. While the front was dry locally, it brought a coating of snow to our northern and central mountains. Snowpack remains well below average statewide...so seeing any flakes falling is a welcome sight, though this snow did little to change conditions.

Behind this latest front, it will be breezy through the morning. The gustiest conditions will be felt on the eastern plains where wind gusts of 30-40 mph are possible through mid-afternoon. I

Windy conditions on the plains will persist through the afternoon.

Temperatures today will be slightly below average. Today's average high in Colorado Springs is 56 degrees - and we'll clock in a couple degrees cooler than that.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 20.

Sunny with a couple high clouds. North winds shifting northeast by the afternoon at 10-15 mph. As usual in this type of set up, places north and east of downtown - with better exposure to the Palmer Divide - will see gustier conditions compared to areas west of the interstate.Winds will gust from 30-40 mph in the morning east of I-25. Grab a jacket for the Veteran's Day Parade downtown at 11 AM! n the Pikes Peak Region, expect northerly winds at 10-15 mph, with some gusts to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 19.

Mostly sunny with east winds at 10 mph in the morning, and 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Today's normal high is 61 degrees, so today will be the second below average temperature day this November. A few clouds arrive tonight, but it's overall a nice, crisp, quiet day.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 26.

Sunny with southeast winds at 10-15 mph. A very quiet weather day overall. Expect a very chilly evening as winds reduce with efficient radiational cooling.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 16.

Sunny and quiet - north winds at 10-15 mph. Very cold tonight as modified Canadian air sinks down from the mid-levels of the atmosphere coupled with efficient radiational cooling.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: Teens.

Sunny. Breezy through the morning with winds at 10-20 mph from the north. Gusts to 35 mph are possible, mainly east of I-25. Winds reduce in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s.

Sunny with north winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 40-45 mph. Winds increase and are strongest during mid-afternoon. They will ratchet back after sunset. Fire danger will be elevated in the plains where the strong winds combine with dry and dry fuels. Be mindful of activities that could start a fire.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 54/58; Low: 22/23.

Sunny, and feeling very November-like. East winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s.

Sunny with south winds at 5-10 mph shifting east during the afternoon. Gusty above treeline.

Extended outlook forecast:

Modified polar air pushing down from the north-central U.S. at about the height of some of our taller mountains is surging south associated with a large upper-level system. Some of this cold air will move into Colorado this evening and sink down to the surface. This will push low temperatures tonight down into the 20s and teens. It will be mainly clear, with light wind. Expect a very chilly Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the next week, with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

The work week begins with a return to above average temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s as an upper-level ridge moves back over the western U.S. This pattern will remain in place for much of the week.

By the end of next week, a trough will approach Colorado. This will lead to a pattern change with cooler temperatures in southern Colorado, and mountain moisture. It remains too soon to say much else.

