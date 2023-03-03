Cool and breezy for the first Saturday in March

Tonight's Forecast:

Breezy with a stray shower possible this evening with little to no impacts. Temperatures will be near average overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 44; Partly cloudy with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 51; Partly cloudy with SE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 49; Partly cloudy with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 38; Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 41; Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40/50s; Partly cloudy with SE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/25; High: 56/54; Partly cloudy with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s; Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will become very warm, with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This warmth will be possible thanks to strong downslope winds which will be as high as 50-70 mph Sunday afternoon.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

