Continuing to heat up with isolated storms Wednesday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure continues to strengthen today across the west, and high temperatures today will be several degrees warmer than the last two days. Expect mainly sunny skies through the morning hours as temperatures climb. Clouds form in the mountains early this afternoon with incoming energy and mid-level moisture from the west. Eventually, these should form isolated high-based thunderstorms...emphasis on isolated. They will then move off the mountains into the southern Front Range corridor.

Today's showers and rumblers are most likely to produce gusty winds more than anything else where they do make it onto the plains.

It will also be breezy today, particularly over the eastern plains where wind gusts in the 35-40+ mph range are possible. Winds will be out of the south southeast, gusting to 20-25 mph this afternoon in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 54.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 53.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 57.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 48.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 85/88; Low: 59/55.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday morning begins with slightly more cloud cover than today, which clears briefly during the mid to late morning on the plains. Skies return to being partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will still be in the mid-80s in the Pikes Peak Region. We're likely to be fairly similar temperature wise in Pueblo and the lower Arkansas River Valley tomorrow with highs still in the low 90s. Shower chances will be lower than today, with a few threatening looking clouds in the mountains early in the afternoon.

Friday will still be warm, with conditions similar to today - about a 20-25% chance of an afternoon shower in Colorado Springs with gusty wind the main issue, and highs in the mid-80s. Friday could also have a few showers over the Raton Pass, while Pueblo looks dry. Woodland Park also has an isolated PM sprinkle or storm chance but it currently looks weak.

We stay warm Saturday, and Sunday will be breezy to gusty with southwesterly winds, with a late day cold front shifting the wind direction.

A better chance for moisture arrives Monday with an approaching region of low pressure. Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees cooler, a noticeable change.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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