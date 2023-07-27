Continued hot, with scattered thunderstorms on Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

With the summer monsoon in place this week, we'll continue to see a daily threat of showers and thunderstorms. Today's storms look to fire off over the mountains and for areas west of I-25 between noon and 1 pm. All storms will move east, impacting the Plains this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

While severe threats are very low today, we can't rule out an isolated severe storm or two this afternoon. Severe hail around 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible during any severe storms.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 60. A mellow morning will give way to another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. In our current monsoon pattern, not everyone will get wet today, but skies will certainly look stormy throughout the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 63. After yesterday's record setting high of 103 degrees, we're expecting a modest cool down of just 3 degrees today in Pueblo. With the summer monsoon in place, this afternoon will bring the potential for spotty showers and thunderstorms to Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 65. We're looking at another hot and unsettled day in the Canon City area. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will bring the potential for frequent lightning, gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 53. Much like what we saw yesterday, lightning from thunderstorms can start fires. Today's storms look a little wetter, which should keep the threat for dry lightning out of the forecast.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A gorgeous start to your Thursday will give way to some turbulent and stormy looking skies this afternoon as the monsoon looks to bring at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms to our forecast.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Hot again today, with triple digits expected in some areas. Rain would provide some relief, but for today, only scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. More typical summer-time weather for your Thursday, with hot afternoon temperatures and the potential for a few passing showers and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. If you're planning on spending any time in the mountains today, it's best to take advantage of the weather this morning before the threat for showers and storms develops. Anytime after the lunch hour will be fair game for heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our forecast Friday will be a near carbon copy of today, with heat and afternoon thunderstorms the big weather story. For this weekend, we'll shave off a few degrees to our daytime highs, but still remain above average for this time of the year.

The monsoon plume that will keep us active late this week will shift back west towards the mountains this weekend. This will keep the high country stormy this weekend, while showers and storms along and east of the I-25 corridor should be much more spotty in coverage.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.