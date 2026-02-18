Continued high wind and fire risk on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Wednesday fire danger and high winds:

Another round of warnings has been issued for Wednesday for high fire danger and damaging wind gusts.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the counties in yellow from 6 am until 7 pm for damaging wind gusts of 60-75 mph.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the counties in red from 10 am until 7 pm for low humidity, strong winds, and dry vegetation.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 51;

Wednesday remains gusty with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 59;

RED FLAG WARNING and HIGH WIND WARNING in effect on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 20 mph, gusting to 60 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 53;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect on Wednesday. W wind will be sustained at 20 mph, gusting to 60 mph. There is a low chance of quick rain showers in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 40;

Still quite windy on Wednesday with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting up to 50 mph. Quick bursts of snow are possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 43;

Still gusty on Wednesday with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph. There is a low chance of a quick afternoon wintry mix shower.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

Another day with high fire danger in the plains, with RED FLAG WARNINGS in effect. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph, gusting 40-60 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/29; High: 51/55;

HIGH WIND WARNING and RED FLAG WARNING in effect on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 20-30 mph, gusting 55-65 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

It will be partly cloudy with periodic bursts of snow on Wednesday. Wind remains strong, with a HIGH WIND WARNING in effect for zones highlighted in yellow above. Wind will be out of the W at 20-30 mph, gusting as high as 75 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A fire weather watch has been issued for Thursday. It will be a cooler day, but still breezy with gusts to 35 mph and low humidity.

