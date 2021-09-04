Comfortable with spotty showers on Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be partly cloudy with a few stray showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, favoring southern I-25 and the southern mountains. These storms will move into the southeastern plains this evening, favoring areas south of HWY 50. Overall, storm coverage will be sparse and most of the region will have a comfortable day staying dry.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 79; Low: 54. A chance of an afternoon shower, with partly cloudy conditions today.

PUEBLO: High: 83; Low: 57. A slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm, overall a comfortable day.

CANON CITY: High: 82; Low: 55. Partly cloudy and very comfortable today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 70; Low: 46. Cool and comfortable today with a stray shower possible.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Low to mid 70s with clouds and a stray shower possible.

PLAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Upper 70s to low 80s with clouds today and a chance of isolated evening thunderstorms.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Upper 70s today with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Spotty showers will favor the southern mountains of the Sangre De Cristos. The sky will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be mild.

Extended Outlook:

High pressure becomes the dominant pattern next week with sunshine and hot summer temperatures returning. Mountain valleys will see 80s next week and 90s for the plains.

