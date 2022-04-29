Comfortable weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds will gradually clear out this evening and winds will remain breezy overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 67; Sunny Saturday with NNE wind 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 73; Mostly clear sky tomorrow with ESE wind 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 71; Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 59; Partly cloudy on Saturday with NNW wind 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 63; Sunny on Saturday with breezy winds 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Winds decrease tonight, picking up again on Saturday gusting to 30 mph from the ENE.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/35; High: 68/69; Mostly sunny tomorrow with breezy winds 10-25 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; Partly cloudy with breezy winds on Saturday and mild temperatures for mountain valleys in the low 60s.

