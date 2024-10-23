Comfortable weather for being outside on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight a weak cold front will brush by the plains which will turn the wind out of the NE and cool down temperatures by about 5-10 degrees on Wednesday in the plains. It will be cool enough in the morning for a jacket, with freezing temperatures in the mountain valleys and mid-30s to low 40s in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 70;

Sunny with a high temperature reaching 8 degrees above average. Wind will be variable, at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 73;

Sunny and mild reaching a high temperature of 6 degrees above average. Wind will be from the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 71;

Sunny and mild on Wednesday with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 66;

A cool day with sunshine. Wind will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 68;

Monument will be a few degrees cooler on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, with a light breeze at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s;

Sunny on Wednesday with variable wind, out of the NE in the morning and SE in the afternoon from 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/42; High: 69/72;

Sunny and mild on Wednesday with a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s;

The mountain valleys will start below freezing and then reach highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures climb back up to over 10 degrees above average on Thursday and it will be a gusty day. The next cold front blows through on Thursday afternoon which will cool us to the average 60s on Friday. We remain sunny for the rest of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

