Comfortable warmth Wednesday with isolated afternoon storms, some strong

Today’s Forecast:

After a light show overnight on the eastern plains due to a weak cold front, your Wednesday will be mainly sunny in southern Colorado through the lunch hour. Upper level energy, and moisture from multiple places, will lead to an afternoon thunderstorm chance again today. The strongest storms will be over parts of the eastern plains and northeastern Colorado, but a couple stronger storms are possible along the southern I-25 corridor, and eastern plains. The primary concern will be large hail to around 1.5" (ping pong ball sized), and strong wind gusts to 60 mph. Timing will be around lunchtime on I-25, and mid to late afternoon over the eastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 54.

Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. A stronger storm is possible with gusty winds and small hail. South winds at 10-15 mph. Tonight - if you're headed to see the fireworks after the switchbacks game, you can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s. All in all - a very comfortable and enjoyable independence day eve in the Olympic City!

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 56.

Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Comfortable, but slightly humid - not oppressive but you'll notice the water in the air this afternoon. Southeast upslope winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 54.

Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 47.

Mostly sunny this morning, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms which should generally be garden variety. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s.

Mostly sunny this morning, isolated storms this afternoon with south winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

After an overnight light show...more storms are ahead. Overall, the day will be partly cloudy with scattered late afternoon to early evening thunderstorms, a couple of which have the potential to turn severe. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 85/87; Low: 52/56.

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Comfortable, with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s.

Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms which will generally be garden variety and last less than 30 minutes. Good moisture does lead to a heavy rain concern with any storms today. Otherwise though, a nice pre-July 4th day, with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

After the natural fireworks display comes the man-made thunder! High pressure will lead to mainly clear skies on America's 248th birthday. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s, a few degrees cooler than today thanks to another weak cold front. While I won't rule out a shower tomorrow afternoon - storms are less likely than today, and if you do see anything, it'd be a quick pop up shower at best, with chances looking strongest over the Palmer Divide. We'll bring in a few clouds for all of the evening fireworks displays with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70.

Friday brings a bit of upper-level energy back into the picture which should spark off isolated afternoon storms. They'll be weak, isolated, and short lasting. The holiday weekend will be dry, with a big Saturday warm up by about 15 degrees, before the roller coaster drops again as yet another cold front will drop highs back about 10 degrees from Saturday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.