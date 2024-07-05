Comfortable warmth Friday with isolated afternoon storm chances

Today’s Forecast:

Another generally nice day is ahead - similar to yesterday - for southern Colorado. One minor change: we'll have more moisture this afternoon than we did on Thursday, resulting in isolated afternoon showers and storms in the Front Range and southern mountains, with a few of these moving to the adjacent Front Range corridor. Moisture will be somewhat limited today - tamping down the overall risk levels. Chances start at the lunch hour, and last most of the day - though the overall chance you see a storm at your home specifically are only about 3 in 10 in Colorado Springs, and 2 in 10 in Pueblo.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 52.

Mostly sunny, with a 3 in 10 chance for an afternoon shower or storm at your home. East winds at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 56.

Mostly sunny with a 2 in 10 chance for an afternoon shower or storm at your home. East winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 57.

Sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms - a 1 to 2 in 10 chance of seeing one at your home (yes, very low odds indeed). East northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Great outdoor day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 44.

Sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms...a 3 in 10 chance of seeing one at your home. If you do get one, it'll last 15-30 minutes. Timing however is extended - from 12PM all the way through 12 AM, although lightning potential should decrease after sunset.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. A 2 in 10 chance of seeing one at your home. In general - it's a nice day. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s.

Mostly sunny with modest winds. Very nice today - no weather issues. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 79/81; Low: 54/56.

Sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: Low 70s; Low: 40s/50s.

Sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. East winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak warm push along with sunshine lead to seasonable highs on Saturday, with low storm chances outside of the southern mountains. Bring the cowboy hat to the Pikes Peak Rodeo - you'll struggle to find clouds in your sky during it. A cold front will cool temperatures again on Sunday afternoon with better moisture, and good afternoon shower and storm chances. Those odds reduce Monday and Tuesday, with moisture and energy again favoring the Front Range mountains. Toward the end of the week, we'll keep a very low-end spotty shower chance each afternoon favoring the mountains - but the headline is seasonable warmth, with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will be overhead, leading to generally nice days, with modest amounts of moisture and low energy.



