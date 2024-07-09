Comfortable Tuesday temperatures with spotty thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear tonight in southern Colorado with light winds. Overnight lows will be near average or slightly below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 85;

Just a few degrees below average on Tuesday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The severe weather threat will be low.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 89;

Still a couple of degrees below average. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, the main hazard will be lightning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 86;

A comfortable start to the day with a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather is low.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 74;

A pleasant Tuesday with comfortable temperatures and the chance for spotty afternoon rain and thunderstorms, with the main hazard being lightning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 49; High: 80;

Partly cloudy and comfortable on Tuesday with an afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s;

Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, and the severe weather threat is low.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/55; High: 81/81;

A comfortable Tuesday in summertime with spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the mountain valleys with a chance of early afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will slowly climb through the week. By Thursday and through the weekend, highs will be in the 90s to 100s in the plains and 80s in the mountain valleys.

