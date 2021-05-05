Comfortable spring weather on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Becoming dry and clouds clear out overnight. Temperatures will be cool to start the day but temperatures will be warming quickly.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 37; High: 72. Warm on Thursday with sunshine just a light breeze.

PUEBLO: Low: 38; High: 79. Warm and sunny and quite comfortable on Thursday.

CANON CITY: Low: 41; High: 76. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 30; High: 63. A chilly start followed by a comfortable afternoon with sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Cool and clear in the morning and reaching the mid to upper 60s during the day.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 70s/80s. Showers this evening will dissipate and clear out overnight. Sunny and warm on Thursday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Mid 70s tomorrow with lots of sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. Chilly overnight with a clear sky Thursday and mild temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

On Friday temperatures will be warm again with a few showers in the mountains. The potential for afternoon showers and thunderstorms increases through the weekend.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter