Comfortable spring day with isolated thunderstorms possible

Today’s Forecast:

The afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be below average yet comfortable. Afternoon rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 55; Low: 31. Rain showers possible by noon with isolated lightning through the early evening.

PUEBLO: High: 60; Low: 33. A comfortable day with spotty rain and thunderstorms possible.

CANON CITY: High: 58; Low: 32. Light rain possible this morning and again this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 45; Low: 24. Flurries this morning and a mix of rain and snow possible this afternoon, remaining light.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Clouds build this afternoon and rain with isolated lightning is possible.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. A mild day with clouds building during the day with thunderstorms possible late afternoon through the early evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Upper 50s with partly cloudy conditions today. An isolated thunderstorm is possible this afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Flurries and light snow are possible in the high elevations today, with spotty rain mixing in during the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Weather conditions will be much warmer heading into the weekend, warming by about 10 degrees Saturday and another 10 degrees Sunday. The weekend will be breezy and dry. The next strong cold front with snow and rain will move in on Tuesday.

