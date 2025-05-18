Comfortable Saturday night and gusty on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy skies this evening across the Pikes Peak Region. A stationary boundary is draped over the I-25 corridor, and it, along with an outflow boundary from a storm over the extreme southeastern plains, are likely to spark off isolated showers later tonight. It will be a fairly mild evening with upslope flow and lows in the middle 40s. Patchy fog is likely Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 73;

Partly cloudy tonight, with low clouds and pockets of fog early Sunday. Otherwise a quiet and comfortable mild night with east winds at 10-15 mph. Sunday will be gusty with afternoon gusts in the 40-45 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 80;

Partly cloudy with patchy fog early Sunday. Mild - with east winds at 10-15 mph shifting north overnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 73;

Partly cloudy. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 63;

Mostly cloudy until 10PM, then partly cloudy. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Mostly cloudy until 10PM, then partly cloudy. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy by morning. Southeast winds at 15-25 mph reducing to 10-15 mph overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/48; High: 73/75;

Partly cloudy. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be gusty - with downslope winds during the afternoon and very dry air. Fire risks will be elevated but not extremely high due to our ongoing green up. Temperatures will be similar to today. Gusts will be between 30-50 mph in the afternoon, strongest south of highway 50.

Isolated severe weather is expected over the northeastern plains of the state in the afternoon where moisture, energy, heating, and favorable winds align with a northward moving boundary - this is worth keeping in mind if your Sunday plans are taking you up I-76. I expect snow showers and thunderstorms to be widespread across all of the Rockies in the PM, so start and end your hikes or mountain bike rides early. It's also possible a weaker shower or two pushes over I-25 in the early afternoon as a warm front moves past.

A cold front will push through southern Colorado on Monday during the late morning. Lift and moisture from the front lead to thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and cooler temperatures. We have the potential to see a few rounds of showers and storms on Monday leading to more good beneficial moisture.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry, with a ridge building in warming temperatures back to the 70s and 80s by late week. However, there will be another round of mountain thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

