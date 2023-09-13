Comfortable on Wednesday with spotty showers in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees below average still today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds in the region this afternoon. Rain showers will favor the mountains, but a few showers will be possible for the I-25 corridor in the mid-afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 49. Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 5-10 mph. There is a chance of isolated showers in the mid-afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 52. Partly cloudy with ESE wind at 5-10 mph with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 54. Partly cloudy with spotty showers this afternoon. Wind will be from the ESE at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 46. Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Wind will be from the SSE at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 71; Low: 46. Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower this afternoon. Wind will be from the SSE at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy with SE wind at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71/72; Low: 48/48. Partly cloudy with S wind at 5-10 mph. There is a chance of an afternoon shower today.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Scattered showers expected today during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 70s in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front moves through the region on Thursday which will allow for widespread showers and thunderstorms from the mountains to the plains. Then Friday remains cool and rainy. The weekend is trending dry and sunny with temperatures gradually warming back to seasonal averages.

