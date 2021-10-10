Comfortable fall-like weather ahead Sunday and Monday

Today’s Forecast:

This morning through mid-day expect light rain to continue in areas south or along HWY 50. Temperatures will be close to average or slightly below today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 61; Low: 32. A mix of sun and clouds today with breezy winds gusting up to 25 mph.

PUEBLO: High: 64; Low: 36. Partly to mostly cloudy today and feeling much cooler.

CANON CITY: High: 67; Low: 36. A few clouds and comfortable temperatures today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 55; Low: 31. A chilly day with sunshine and a breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds and a breeze.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low to mid 60s with clouds and light spotty rain showers through mid-day.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Upper 50s with morning rain showers ending by lunchtime.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Light rain and snow for the southern Sangre De Cristos this morning. Cool with partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. There is a HARD FREEZE warning in effect for the San Luis Valley tonight.

Extended Outlook:

Monday will be the most comfortable day of the week with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Then strong, potentially damaging, winds arrive Tuesday with a cold front. Tuesday will bring snow to the mountains and little to no precipitation to the lower elevations. Another wave of cooler energy arrives Thursday which will bring a mix of rain and snow to the mountains and the plains.

