Colorado's Ski Slopes have seen up to 5 Feet of Snow since February 12th

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Many Colorado ski areas struggled in January with relatively dry conditions leading to poor skiing. That's not the case this weekend - the top snow totals in the last week are over 3 feet at resorts like Breckenridge, Copper, and Vail - with Winter Park above 4. If you go back a bit further to the start of this storm wave on February 12th, the totals are even more impressive.

The relative dry spot in the last week and change is Wolf Creek, which has continued a trend for much of the season that the southern resort gets missed by many incoming pacific systems. Of course, that "dry" total is 21" since February 12th. Notably though, most of that fell last weekend with little snow from the storms this week.

Meanwhile: Copper, Winter Park, and Monarch have the highest base depths compared to average in the state. So any of these spots should have particularly good conditions, particularly if you've skied for many years and know how conditions tend to be at a given time of year at your favorite resort.

We are tracking more snow this evening… but the weekend itself will be dry. The upshot… it'll be much easier to get to the slopes this weekend with the powder on the slopes rather than on the roads and your windshield.

Snow showers will continue across much of the high country this evening. They'll end early on Friday as the system moves east. Partly sunny skies with scattered flurries continue Friday.

Saturday will be dry and sunny with northwesterly breezes. It'll be a great day to get to the slopes and conditions should be excellent.

Sunday will be similarly nice but windier. Highs both days will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s for most resorts.

Snow totals through Friday won't be the interstate-closing numbers we saw earlier this week, but it means Saturday will have relatively fresh powder at many resorts.

