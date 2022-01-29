Colorado will see beautiful weather this weekend with another wintry blast on the way

Today’s Forecast:

High temperatures this afternoon will be about 10 degrees above average. The sky will be sunny and the winds will be light to breezy at times.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 55; Low: 22. A sunny and mild day with very light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 58; Low: 20. A beautiful day is ahead with plenty of sunshine.

CANON CITY: High: 57; Low: 25. Sunny and mild today with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 47; Low: 18. A beautiful day with more snowmelt likely.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Low 50s with sunshine today, lovely!

PLAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: teens/20s. Upper 50s to low 60s with sunny conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Walsenburg will warm to 51 and to 57 in Trinidad with sunny conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s/40s; Low: single digits/teens. Still cold in the 30s for the San Luis Valley. Other mountain valleys will rise about freezing today and it will reach the 40s for many.

Extended Outlook:

Mild weather like today will continue through Monday. Then a cold front arrives Tuesday with snow showers starting in the afternoon, then a secondary cold front moves in Wednesday with continuing snow and cold temperatures. We will likely see subfreezing temperatures from Wednesday through Thursday. About 2-4 inches of widespread snow is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

____

