Watch
Weather

Actions

Colorado will see beautiful weather this weekend with another wintry blast on the way

items.[0].image.alt
Christina Ardolino
Red Rock Canyon Open Space
Red Rock Canyon Open Space Christina Ardolino
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 09:40:54-05

Today’s Forecast:
High temperatures this afternoon will be about 10 degrees above average. The sky will be sunny and the winds will be light to breezy at times.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 55; Low: 22. A sunny and mild day with very light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 58; Low: 20. A beautiful day is ahead with plenty of sunshine.

CANON CITY: High: 57; Low: 25. Sunny and mild today with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 47; Low: 18. A beautiful day with more snowmelt likely.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Low 50s with sunshine today, lovely!

PLAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: teens/20s. Upper 50s to low 60s with sunny conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Walsenburg will warm to 51 and to 57 in Trinidad with sunny conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s/40s; Low: single digits/teens. Still cold in the 30s for the San Luis Valley. Other mountain valleys will rise about freezing today and it will reach the 40s for many.

Extended Outlook:
Mild weather like today will continue through Monday. Then a cold front arrives Tuesday with snow showers starting in the afternoon, then a secondary cold front moves in Wednesday with continuing snow and cold temperatures. We will likely see subfreezing temperatures from Wednesday through Thursday. About 2-4 inches of widespread snow is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

National News Literacy Week

News Literacy Week