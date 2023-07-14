Colorado weekend weather brings a mix of sun and storms

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy and mild overnight with a light breeze across southern Colorado.

The weekend starts with showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Temperatures will be near average or a bit cooler than average across the region on Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 81; Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 87; Partly cloudy tomorrow with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 85; Partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of early afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 75; A chance of early afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky otherwise.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 79; Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and mild with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s; Mid to upper 80s on Saturday with a few isolated thunderstorms east of I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/60; High: 85/84; Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon with the potential for severe storms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Partly cloudy with early afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be dry and hot. High pressure builds into Colorado from Sunday through Tuesday leading to near-record heat. Temperatures will be hottest on Monday and Tuesday in the 90s to 100s in the plains and 80s to 90s in the mountains. Then cooler air moves back in for the end of the week and the return of daily thunderstorm chances.

