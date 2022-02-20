Colorado weather will switch from warm and breezy to blustery and frigid

Today’s Forecast:

From 11 am to 6 pm a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for SOUTHERN EL PASO, PUEBLO, HUERFANO, AND WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES due to humidity dropping below 15% and wind gusting up to 35 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 27. RED FLAG WARNING today. Winds will be gusty and the temperature will be pleasant.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 27. RED FLAG WARNING today. It will be a gusty day with a few clouds and mild temperatures.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 32. A breezy day is ahead with comfortable temperatures to spend time outside.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 24. A mild day with breezy winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mid 50s today with partly cloudy conditions and a breeze.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Upper 60s to low 70s today and breezy.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. RED FLAG WARNING today with gusts to 35 mph. Highs will reach the mid-60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Mid 40s to low 50s for mountain valleys with breezy conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be gusty and mild again. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in place for Monday for PUEBLO, HUERFANO, LAS ANIMAS, OTERO, BENT, PROWERS, AND BACA COUNTIES.

Monday night, after sunset, a strong cold front moves through southern Colorado. This will bring plummeting temperatures and snow showers. Snow will be off and on across the region through Wednesday night, favoring the mountains. Here is the first look at snow accumulations from Monday night until Wednesday night:

