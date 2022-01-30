Colorado weather remains pleasant through Monday before the next snowstorm

Today’s Forecast:

High temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average today with lots of sunshine.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 55; Low: 26. A pleasant day is ahead with sunshine.

PUEBLO: High: 59; Low: 21. Sunny and mild today.

CANON CITY: High: 59; Low: 31. A beautiful day is ahead with sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 49; Low: 21. Sunny and mild today with light winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mid-50s with sunny conditions.

PLAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: teens/20s. Mid 50s to low 60s today with sunshine and light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mid-50s today with sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. A beautiful and sunny day with highs from the low to mid-40s in mountain valleys.

Extended Outlook:

Monday will be similar to today's weather even a degree or two warmer across the region. Winds start to pick up Monday and a cold front arrives at night. This will bring chilly air and clouds on Tuesday. Snow moves in Tuesday evening and lasts all day Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect widespread snow and difficult travel across the state.

Here is your first look at snow accumulations from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. The First Alert5 weather team will continue to fine-tune this forecast leading up to the storm. As of Sunday, data suggests snow totals will lean on the higher end of these ranges.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.