Colorado weather remains in a cool and wet pattern

Today’s Forecast:

After a cold morning, temperatures will rebound a bit this afternoon to the 40s, 50s, and 60s. We will have peeks of sunshine before more showers move through southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms will start in the foothills, move to I-25, and then into the eastern plains this afternoon and evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 36. Morning light snow showers will end by noon. Chance of rain showers and thunder after 2 pm, clearing this evening. Today will be mostly to partly cloudy.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 41. Chance of showers and thunder after 4 pm. Expect to be partly to mostly cloudy today.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 41. Mostly cloudy today with a chance of rain showers and thunder after 2 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 30. Mostly cloudy today with enough sun and warmth to melt some snow. Snow showers in the morning then a chance of rain and thunder after 1 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Morning light snow showers may transition over to rain this afternoon. Chance of rain showers and thunder after 2 pm, clearing this evening. Today will be mostly to partly cloudy with enough sun to melt some snow..

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Chance of rain and thunderstorms after 4 pm through the evening. Today will be partly cloudy before showers move in.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 56/66; Low: 37/41. A slight chance of showers after 4 pm, with a partly cloudy sky today.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Spotty snow showers this morning transitioning to afternoon scattered rain showers. Expect a good amount of snow melt today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday starts with sunshine then more showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, continuing into Tuesday. Tuesday will have scattered rain showers in the plains and snow showers in the mountains. Expect Wednesday to become clear and sunny with warmer weather on the way for Memorial Day weekend.

