Colorado State Fair off to a hot start, with mountain storms on Friday

Today’s Forecast:

As the monsoon plume shifts west today into the mountains, showers and thunderstorms will become less widespread across the I-25 corridor. Outside of the mountains, a few thunderstorms will be possible on the far eastern Plains late this afternoon and evening. Main severe threats today will be 1" hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Highs today will remain around 5 degrees above average, topping out in the 80s and 90s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 60. Hot, with increasing clouds this afternoon, but fewer storms overall as the main plume of moisture shifts west into the mountains.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 63. It will be a hot start to the action this year at the Colorado State Fair, with our high today more than 5 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 64. Hot, with increasing clouds this afternoon and a slight chance of an afternoon or early evening shower. Severe weather is not expected today in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 49. Another warm day on tap this afternoon for Teller County on Friday, with increasing clouds this afternoon and scattered thunderstorms returning to our forecast.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. While it won't be as stormy as the past couple of days, a few afternoon showers can't be ruled out today along and near the Palmer Divide. Storms could impact the evening commute between Denver and Colorado Springs.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Although we aren't expecting much action today on the eastern Plains, storms that do pulse up late this afternoon and evening will be capable of 1" hail and 60 mph gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. Quieter weather can be expected today, with rain mostly confined to the foothills and mountains west of I-25.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Our state's southeastern mountains won't be as stormy today as what we saw earlier this week due to a weaker monsoon influence. Storms will be more widespread for areas west of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be hot, with scattered mountains thunderstorms, and the possibility of a spotty shower by the afternoon hours across the Pikes Peak Region. Highs will cool by around 5 degrees on Sunday, and with an uptick in moisture late this weekend, a few showers will be possible during the day.

A cold front early next week will cool our highs down to the lower 80s, with scattered thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday here in Colorado Springs.

____

