Colorado sees extreme fire danger Wednesday, driven by 40-60 mph wind gusts

Today’s Forecast:

An extreme fire weather setup is ahead for Southern Colorado today. For the first time, the National Weather Service office in Pueblo has issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning. This PDS warning covers the central and southern mountains, and the San Luis Valley. It does not include Colorado Springs, but fire danger will still be very high today across the Pikes Peak Region, with a regular Red Flag Warning in place.

Today's Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 10:00 AM - Midnight.

The criteria for a PDS warning are set with the intention that they'll only be met once every 2-4 years for any given area in Southern Colorado. As the name implies, this is meant to highlight a very high end and dangerous event.

The wind will ramp up this morning and humidity will drop. The strongest sustained winds will be from 1:00 PM to around 7:00 PM. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph from the southwest, gusting 35-45 mph this afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo County.

Across other parts of Southern Colorado, pockets of blowing dust will be possible. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the San Luis Valley from 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM, where winds may gust to 60 mph. Gap flow regions are also likely to have stronger wind gusts, as well as the southeastern mountains.

Highs today will be similar to yesterday, climbing into the 80s and lower 90s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 43. A long duration Red Flag Warning event will go into effect today starting at 10 am, and won't expire until midnight tonight. 35-45 mph wind gusts, combined with relative humidity in the single digits, will result in critical to extreme fire danger.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 43. Red Flag Warnings will cover each and every one of our zones today in Southern Colorado, including all of Pueblo County. Gusts this afternoon will peak towards late afternoon and evening, and could top 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 45. Warm, dry and windy weather on Wednesday has prompted our first Red Flag Warning of the week for Fremont county, in effect from 10 am to midnight. Peak gusts today could top 40-45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 33. Critical to extreme fire weather on Wednesday has led to the issuance of a Red Flag Warning, in effect from 10 am to midnight. Peak gusts today could top 40-45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Fire danger will ramp up late this morning, reaching peak fire weather conditions towards the late afternoon and evening hours. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect today from 10 am to midnight tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. Windy and dry weather on Wednesday has prompted a moderate to high end Red Flag Warning, with gusts today on the Plains up around 40 mph. Humidity at times could drop under 5%, with a rapid rate of spread possible for any new fire starts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. Strong downsloping wind will bring a high fire danger day to the southern I-25 corridor, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 10 am to midnight. Peak gusts will be around 40-50 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. We have a first of a kind PDS Red Flag Warning today in the southeastern mountains, Wet Mountain Valley and San Luis Valley, in effect from 10 am to midnight tonight. Today's gusts could top 60 mph in some areas. We also have a High Wind Warning in effect today in the San Luis Valley, in effect from 1 pm to 8 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

As an upper-level wave swings north early on Thursday, temperatures will cool a bit. It will remain breezy overnight west of I-25. Fire threats remain high Thursday and a Red Flag Warning is in place from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM. The air will remain dry, and the wind remains gusty. Both measures will be down a notch from what we see today.

Highs Thursday will be cooler, topping out in the 60s and 70s.

A cold front will surge south on Thursday night.

We will still be breezy on Friday, and dry. Fire danger will be elevated, although we do not currently have Fire Weather Watches in place.

Saturday has a chance for a few mountain showers, and those could spill into the Palmer Divide.

Rain chances increase Sunday afternoon, with the potential for a few afternoon thunderstorms. We also have a chance for an isolated shower on Monday. In Teller County, any heavier showers could bring a wintry mix to areas above 8,000 to 8,500 feet.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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