Colorado rings in the New Year with mountain snow and plains warmth

Tonight's Forecast:

Ringing in the New Year, it will be in the 30s by midnight. Not too terribly cold for this time of year! The sky will have some high clouds, and the wind will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 60;

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and a few sprinkles of rain are possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph. The forecast high temperature of 60 is well above the average of 44. The record high for January 1st is 64.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 65;

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with a breeze. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 62;

A mild January 1st is in store, even with mostly cloudy sky conditions. Wind will be breezy, from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 54;

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few stray sprinkles or flurries possible in the afternoon. Wind will be from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 56;

The first of the year will be mild with above-average temperatures. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and a few stray raindrops are possible. Wind will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s-60s;

The plains will be partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Wind will be light at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/33; High: 59/63;

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with breezy wind out of the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly cloudy with a few stray snow flurries or sprinkles. Snow showers are expected along and west of the continental divide all day, so be cautious over mountain passes.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will remain warmer than average for the first week of the new year. Highs will range from the 50s to the 60s. Sunshine with a light breeze will be expected daily.

It looks like temperatures may finally start to fall back to average around the second week of the month.

