Colorado on track for solid ski weekend despite overall poor mountain snowpack

While snowpack in Colorado is not in good shape in general, a well-timed storm system is tracking straight through our closest ski areas. This leads to good ski conditions this weekend.

Snow showers will move in Thursday night and will be ongoing Friday morning. The snow will continue through much of Friday, with locally enhanced snowfall rates on the northern and western slopes of the mountains.

The storm comes to an end by early Saturday morning, clearing from north to south and west to east.

Expect difficult travel throughout the high country on Friday with wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mile per hour range resulting in significantly reduced visibility, especially over mountain passes.

The highest totals from this system will be in the Front Range into the northern mountains and portions of the central mountains, where pockets of eight to 12 inches are possible. Most resorts should pick up four to eight inches.

The timing of the storm means skiers can expect fresh snow on Saturday, with base depths supporting good grooming conditions on Sunday.

While snowpack across Colorado in general is not in good shape, the past week still brought five to 10 inches of new snow at area resorts, totals that have helped maintain base depths and allowed more terrain to open at several resorts statewide.

Most resorts now have nearly all of their terrain open. Monarch Mountain has 98% of its mountain open, and Crested Butte is up to 87%.

2026-2027 SKI PASSES

Ski pass sales for next season have also begun. This year, Vail Resorts' Epic Pass product line has introduced a discount for anyone between the ages of 13 and 30.

The full unrestricted Epic pass will be $869 plus tax for this group. The local pass will be $649 plus tax. The standard rates for adults will be $,1089 for the full pass and $809 for the local pass. These rates are up from $1,051 and $783 respectively when the passes were put on sale last year.

IKON passes will go on sale on March 12. The standard pass will be $1,399, which represents an approximately 5% increase from the 2025, 2026 season. The base pass will start at $949.

The Wings Pass is now on sale for Monarch Mountain, which is $699 for adults. In addition to access at Monarch for the remainder of the 2025, 2026 and all of the 2026, 2027 seasons, the pass also includes partner access to other Colorado resorts.

