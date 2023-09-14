Colorado cold front brings rain Thursday and Friday

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front will move through Colorado today which will bring showers and thunderstorms to our region. Storms will pop up in the early afternoon in the mountains and then expand into the I-25 corridor by mid-afternoon and then through the plains this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 49.

Partly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms possible after 2 pm and continuing off and on overnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 53.

Partly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 pm and continuing tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 54.

Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible after noon and continuing off an on through tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 40.

Mostly cloudy today with rain and thunderstorms likely any time in the afternoon and continuing off and on through this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 66; Low: 45.

Mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 pm and continuing off and on through tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s.

Patching fog in the morning will clear, leading to a partly cloudy afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected after 5 pm and continuing overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71/73; Low: 50/50.

Partly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms expected after 2 pm and possible through the evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

Mostly cloudy today with rain and thunderstorms possible after 11 am and continuing off and on through the night.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be cool, cloudy, and rainy all day. It will definitely be a day to turn off the sprinklers and have a raincoat handy across southern Colorado. Then for the weekend, the sky will clear and we will see dry weather and warming temperatures. We will be back to seasonable temperatures in the 70s and 80s by Sunday and into early next week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

