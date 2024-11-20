Coldest air of the season this morning but a multi-day warming trend ahead

Today’s Forecast:

An arctic blast this morning with the coldest air of the season leads to morning wind chills in the teens in the Pikes Peak Region...and near 0 in higher elevation spots like Woodland Park and Monument. But the cold is short lived. High pressure arrives today, and will lead to a nice warm up through the day with mainly sunny skies. Highs today in will top out about 5 degrees below average for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 25.

Sunny...which is good news because of the frigid air outside this morning. Thanks to the sun, a nice warm up this afternoon with south winds at 5-10 mph. Today's normal high in Colorado Springs is 52 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 21.

Mostly sunny. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph shifting southeast during the afternoon. The normal high today in Pueblo is 55 degrees - so you'll stay below average in the steel city today but still warmer than yesterday.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 31.

Mostly sunny. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 20.

Mostly sunny. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny. South winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

Sunny with south winds at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 32/27.

Sunny. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens/20s.

Sunny with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

We're riding a big wave of high pressure over the next several days leading to quiet weather and warming highs. Thursday will see highs around average, Friday into the upper 50s with breezes in the hills, Saturday to the mid-60s with (downslope) breezes for all, and Sunday to the low 60s...with more breezes. Overall, this means you've got a nice, quiet weather weekend ahead with above average warmth. If you're heading to the ski slopes though, a bit of a different story. By Sunday afternoon, snow showers will arrive into our central and western mountains and could lead to tricky travel conditions. More snow will continue in the mountains on Monday. Locally, we'll see a cold front arrive Monday knocking temperatures back to seasonable ahead of more active weather approaching Thanksgiving.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.