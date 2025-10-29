Coldest air of the season early Wednesday, with sunshine and 50s this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

It's our coldest morning of the season in Southern Colorado and if you're not dressed for the weather, you might regret it if you have to spend any time outside this morning. With temperatures in the 10s and 20s, make sure that the little ones are bundled up while waiting on the school bus.

With high pressure to our west, sunshine will prevail all day long. Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday, topping out in the 50s from the mountain valleys to the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 31. We're waking up to temperatures in the 10s and 20s in the Pikes Peak Region. This afternoon will be bright and slightly warmer than yesterday, with our high in the lower 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 26. Following a really cold morning will come a nice and pleasant afternoon, with temperatures today up around 3-5 degrees from yesterday.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 32. It's been a cold start to our Wednesday, but by this afternoon, we'll swap out below freezing temperatures for sunshine and 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 30. Temperatures in the teens this morning will give way to a nice afternoon that will feature highs in the 50s and plentiful sunshine.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. A winter-like start to our Wednesday will give way to a pleasant afternoon, with sunshine and 50s on tap for northern El Paso County today.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Bitterly cold temperatures this morning will give way to a beautiful late October afternoon that will feature sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Teens this morning will warm into the 50s this afternoon, with sunshine and light breezes all day Wednesday.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Cold, crisp temperatures this morning will be followed by a gorgeous afternoon, with highs today in the 40s and 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak frontal system will arrive on Thursday, with wind gusts to 25 mph across Southern Colorado. Skies will remain mostly sunny and it will be slightly warmer than today, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Halloween will be cloudier and slightly cooler with highs back down to the middle 50s in Colorado Springs, and the upper 50s and Pueblo and Canon City. A weak disturbance may bring a few snow showers to the mountains on Friday, but rain or snow is not expected for areas east of the mountains. Temperatures on the Plains will be in the 50s before sunset, with 40s through 9 pm.

High pressure will strengthen this weekend, with highs warming into the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.