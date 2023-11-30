Colder Thursday in Southern Colorado with flurries, tracking weekend wind

Tonight's Forecast:

After a relatively mild start to our week by late November standards - normal highs today would normally be 48 in the Springs, and 51 in Pueblo, a cold front crashes the party from north to south late tonight into the early hours Thursday. Lows tonight will be similarly cold to last night but highs tomorrow will be significantly cooler, with more cloud cover.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 40;

Mostly clear early becoming mainly cloudy by morning. Lows respond by remaining a couple degrees warmer than last night. Still, when you leave for your morning commute, it won't be enough to notice...it'll still be cold. North winds at 10-15 mph. Clouds continue Thursday with highs around 15-20 degrees cooler than today!

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 45;

Partly cloudy early becoming mostly cloudy after 2AM. West winds at 10 mph. Warmer than the chill last night but a cold morning, and a cool day - but realistically, more seasonable and not a bad thing.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 43;

Partly cloudy early becoming mostly cloudy by morning. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Clouds continue through the day Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 34;

Partly cloudy. Northwest winds at 10 mph. Cold, again - not much change. A stray snowflake or two may fall Thursday but overall, it's a cloudy and chilly day with low pressure remaining far enough south to keep the snow from falling for you.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 37;

Partly cloudy skies, a couple degrees warmer than last night. North winds 5-10 mph. Clouds increase toward sunrise.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens-20; High: Low 40s;

Partly cloudy and cold again - particularly in the Arkansas River Valley. Chilly northwest winds at 10-15 mph will make it feel colder.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25; High: 38/40;

Partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy during the day Thursday and significantly cooler than today.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s;

Partly cloudy early becoming mainly cloudy towards sunrise. Cold, with lows in the teens, and northwest winds at 15-20 mph - which will increase the chill.

Extended outlook forecast:

A large upper level weather system will approach Colorado on Thursday, but with a storm track to the south of the state, rain and snow will be confined to the southwestern mountains. Four separate areas of energy associated this system will move through from Thursday through Sunday.

The first of them leads to a mainly cloudy Thursday, with snow confined to the southwestern mountains. The main upper-level trough moves south of the state Friday, with more widespread mountain snow. This may also lead to some minor snow impacts along the peaks of the Front Range, and more substantial snow to the west of the Continental Divide. In Southern Colorado, this upper level energy leads to another cloudy day. Snow showers continue Saturday for our ski resorts and western mountains with a few flakes again possible in the mountains of the I-25 corridor, and flurries along the Front Range corridor.

As the whole system begins to move out on Sunday, winds will increase leading to a breezy day for most of the area, which continues into Monday. By mid-Monday, high pressure returns leading to a warming trend and clear skies by the middle of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.