Colder and snowy weather moves in Friday to Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight it will be fairly calm close to seasonable temperatures. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 40;

Snow showers expected on Friday with an initial round from late morning through early afternoon, and another round overnight. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with increasing NNW wind from 10-20 mph. See snow accumulations below.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 45;

Cloudy with periodic showers on Friday. Initially, in the late morning, there is a chance of rain transitioning to snow. Another round of snow will move in at night. Wind will be steadily increasing during the day bringing blustery wind chills in the 30s. See snow accumulations below.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 43;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a couple of rounds of snow possible, one late in the morning through early afternoon then another round possible in the overnight hours. The day will be cooler with increasing winds from the W starting at 10 mph and increasing to 20 mph in the evening. See snow accumulations below.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 32;

Breezy winds and mostly cloudy conditions. Periodic snow showers are possible with an initial round from the morning through mid-afternoon. Another round of snow is possible overnight. See snow accumulations below.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 36;

Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible from mid-morning through the early afternoon, and then another round of snow overnight. Wind will be blustery all day around 10-20 mph. See snow accumulations below.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

Periodic showers and mostly cloudy on Friday. The first round of showers may remain as rain or a wintry mix from late morning to early afternoon. The second round will likely be snow in the overnight hours. See snow accumulations below.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/29; High: 45/48;

Friday will be mostly cloudy and may very well remain dry all day. Winds will be breezy from the WSW at 10-20 mph. A round of snow will move in after midnight and linger into Saturday morning. See snow accumulations below.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s;

Mostly cloudy and gusty with sustained winds from 10-25 mph from the WNW. Snow showers are expected from just before sunrise through about lunchtime. Then another round, favoring the southern Sangres and Wet Mountains moves in Saturday morning. See snow accumulations below.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday begins cloudy with snow for some, then conditions gradually clear during the afternoon but remain chilly. Sunday we will see a rebound back to the 40s and 50s with dry weather. Monday will be similar then another cold front arrives on Tuesday dropping highs to the 30s and 40s and we are watching for precipitation potential.

