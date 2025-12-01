Cold with snow showers Sunday night in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers are possible in southern Colorado tonight, coming to an end by mid-morning on Monday.

Forecast snow totals by Monday morning:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 38;

Icy spots are possible on the roads early in the morning after Sunday night's snow, then the sun will be out. Wind will be out of the N at 10-20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 40;

You may encounter icy spots on the roads early on Monday. It will be partly cloudy and chilly.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 41;

Expect some icy spots on the road early in the morning. Monday will be partly cloudy and chilly.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 34;

Cold on Monday with partly cloudy conditions. Snow will end by the morning, with partly cloudy conditions on Monday afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 12; High: 35;

Icy spots are possible early in the morning, but the sun will help to melt those roads during the day. Monday will be cold and partly cloudy.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s;

It will be cold and possibly icy on Monday morning. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and chilly.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 15/17; High: 34/37;

Cold on Monday with partly cloudy conditions and a cold breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s;

Icy and snow-covered roads are likely in the morning, but the sky will clear up, and the sun will help to melt roads. Temperatures will remain cold but should rise above freezing.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the work week with partly cloudy conditions.

The next strong cold front arrives on Wednesday with temperatures dropping near or below freezing during the daytime. Snow showers will be possible on Wednesday from morning to afternoon.

After Wednesday's front, temperatures slowly rebound for the rest of the week with 40s and 50s returning this weekend.

