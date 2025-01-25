Cold with snow showers on Saturday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Behind a cold front, clouds will increase overnight from north to south. Temperatures will be cold overnight in the single digits and teens, but the wind chill will make it feel about 5-10 degrees colder. Light snow showers will move in on Saturday morning after sunrise.

Scroll to the bottom of this article for expected snow totals by Saturday evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 13; High: 23;

Cloudy and cold with light snow showers possible all day. Wind will be from the NE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 10; High: 27;

It will be cloudy with light snow possible on Saturday. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 27;

Mostly cloudy with light snow possible. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 22;

Mostly cloudy with light snow possible. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 13; High: 21;

Mostly cloudy with light snow showers possible all day. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 20s-30s;

Mostly cloudy with light snow possible in the morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 13/15; High: 24/29;

It will be mostly cloudy with light snow possible on Saturday. Wind will be out of the NE at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative single digits - single digits; High: 20s-30s;

Partly cloudy with spotty light snow showers. Temperatures will reach the 20s to 30s.

Snow total forecast by Saturday evening:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.