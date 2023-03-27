Cold & windy Monday, with a few snow showers for northern areas

Tonight's Forecast:

After a cold and breezy day, a few snow showers will move into the I-25 corridor and Plains this evening. Light accumulations will favor areas north of Highway 50, especially the Pikes Peak Region, Teller County and Palmer Divide. With a couple of inches possible in these areas, there could be some slick spots for early morning commuters on Monday.

Traveling to Denver on Monday, I-25 up through Castle Rock and the Denver metro area will be the prime target for snowy roads from tonight's passing storm.

Snow totals wise...here's what we're expecting through late Monday night.

KOAA weather Southern Colorado snow accumulation forecast map — Sunday night to Monday night

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 35; We're looking at a mostly cloudy, cold and breezy final Monday of March for the Pikes Peak Region. On top of the cold, a few flurries will be possible throughout the day, with snow accumulations expected to range between a trace to 2".

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 42; Other than a stray flurry or two, we should stay dry in Pueblo on Monday. Instead of snow, we're looking at a cold and windy day, with peak afternoon wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 41; Cold and breezy on Monday, with the potential for a few flurries in our forecast over the next 24 hours. Overnight snowfall could bring a light dusting to grassy surfaces in the Canon City area by Monday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 24; Light snow tonight into the first part of our day on Monday will bring the potential for a few inches of accumulation to Teller County. On top of 1-3" totals over the next 12-24 hours, Monday's forecast will be cold and windy.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s; After some overnight and early morning snow showers, we're looking at a cold and windy Monday along and near the Palmer Divide. Snow totals from 1-3" will be possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s; Areas north of the Arkansas River Valley could see a few light snow showers through Monday morning, whereas areas to the south won't see much from tonight's storm. For the rest of the day, it will be cold and windy across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Another cold and windy day for the southern I-25 corridor, with a Red Flag Warning set to go into effect starting at noon. The high fire danger threat will last through 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s; High: 10s/20s; Cold and windy, with light snow for the mountains of Southern Colorado through midday Monday. Snow totals from 1-3" for the high country, with little to no accumulation for adjacent mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will allow for a gradual warming trend to begin on Tuesday, with highs expected to return to near seasonal averages by Wednesday. The warm-up will continue through Thursday as the downslope flow is expected to strengthen east of the mountains by mid-week. The fire danger threat level will increase during this time, with Red Flag Warnings likely from Wednesday to Thursday.

A cold front Friday will bring the potential for a few rain and snow showers, but impacts at this point appear to be very low.



