Cold weather lingers Tuesday, with a few flurries possible

Tonight's Forecast:

Frosted flakes will continue to fly across the eastern Plains of Colorado through late this evening, with the snow likely to taper off between 9-11 pm. For the eastern counties, areas north of Highway 50 could still see an additional 1-4" of fresh snow before the storm finally pulls away.

Closer to I-25, it will be windy and cold tonight, with areas of fog and freezing drizzle round Monument Hill and parts of the Pikes Peak Region. Use caution on the roads tonight as slick and icy spots could be present in some areas, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 33; Cold air leftover from our latest storm will be the main story on Tuesday for the Pikes Peak Region. On top of the cold, a weak ripple in the atmosphere could bring a few flurries to our forecast by the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 41; A leftover serving of cold air will bring us upper 10s for the morning hours. A mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon will push the mercury into the lower 40s, with dry skies for the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 39; A dry, but cold Tuesday looks to be on the menu for the Canon City area, and if we're lucky, we could see daytime high warm into the lower 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 28; Partly cloudy skies, and a breezy and cold Tuesday on tap for Teller County. On top of the cold, a few flurries or light snow showers will be possible by the afternoon, with a light dusting possible for some areas.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s; With below freezing temperatures in our forecast, Tuesday's back to work forecast after the long holiday weekend will be a cold one. A weak wave may bring a few flurries to our forecast during the afternoon hours, with little to no accumulation.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; After the snow comes to an end late this evening, we'll be left with clearing skies and chilly highs on Tuesday for the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Clearing skies can be expected on Tuesday as our latest storm pushes east of Colorado. We'll be left with partly cloudy skies and below average highs.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 10s/20s; Windy and cold on Tuesday, and still a little unsettled, with the potential for a few light snow showers in the high country over the next 12-24 hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

After Tuesday's big chill, temperatures will begin to moderate on Wednesday. This trend of warmer weather will come courtesy of a building ridge of high pressure that will peak in strength by Thursday and Friday. Late-week highs will warm into the 40s and 50s across the Plain ahead of a modest cool down Saturday.

